Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in SA T20Is amid Rohit's uncertainity and Hardik's absence - Reports

India are set to tour South Africa for an all-format tour, starting on Dec 10. The tour comprises three T20Is and ODIs each and will end with a two-match Test series, early next year. Ahead of the announcement of the squads for the upcoming SA tour, reports have emerged that Suryakumar Yadav is a frontrunner to lead India in T20Is in the African nation. At present, Surya is leading a second-stringed Indian team in the five T20Is versus Australia at home, with the hosts leading 2-1 after three games.

As per a report filed by news agency PTI, Surya is emerging as the top candidate to take charge of the T20I side during the forthcoming tour amid Rohit Sharma's uncertainity and Hardik Pandya's absence due to injury. After India's ODI World Cup final loss, Rohit has been out of action and his continued non-participation from T20Is -- since the last T20 World Cup -- has raised doubts on his future in the format. Certain reports have also indicated that BCCI remains keen to have him as the full-time captain but if he remains reluctant, SKY will lead with no Hardik -- who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

"Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn't agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," a BCCI source told the news agency.