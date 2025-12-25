/Negreira row investigation: Real Madrid ask for full financial access involving FC Barcelona

Real Madrid have sensationally asked for full financial access in FC Barcelona's Negreira row investigation, triggering another off-field controversy in La Liga. In a petition filed at a Barcelona court, Real Madrid have asked for access to more than 600 documents submitted by Barcelona to the court in July 2023, which form a substantial part of the evidentiary record in the case. This comes as a huge development in the high-profile case, which has shaken the top hierarchy of European football.

According to former top-flight referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez, who is participating in the proceedings as a private prosecutor, Real Madrid have requested for the access on papers filed by their arch-rivals in July 2023. Real Madrid have also asked for a review of all audits, due diligence exercises and forensic financial assessments linked to payments made to Jose Mara Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of La Liga.

Madrid’s submission covers financial reviews carried out between 2010 and 2021 and specifically references work completed by major external firms, including KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and Kroll.

What is the Negreira row investigation?

Now part of an ongoing investigation, the Negreira row has become a high-profile case where FC Barcelona have been accused of bribing the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of La Liga, José María Enríquez Negreira. He was later accused of favouring Barcelona in key matches, thereby accused of match-fixing.

The case centers on payments totaling approximately €8.4 million, made by FC Barcelona to companies linked to Negreira between 2001 and 2018, during his time as the Vice President of the CTA. FC Barcelona claim they hired Negreira as an external consultant to provide technical reports on refereeing.