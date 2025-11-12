Nitish Kumar Reddy released from Test squad, set to join India A for unofficial ODI series vs South Africa - Report

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has reportedly been released from the Test squad, just 48 hours before the nation’s first of two Test matches against South Africa. Reddy, who has been a feature in India’s red-ball and white-ball teams, is set to join the India A squad as they prepare for the unofficial ODI series in Rajkot. The news comes on Wednesday (Nov 12), when India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed the inclusion of both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the Playing XI for the opening Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Reddy to join India A

Reddy, who is likely to miss the opening Test match against South Africa after Jurel’s rise, will be in frame for a spot in the 50-over team. To prepare for the series, the Indian team management will allow him to join the India A squad. According to a report from India Today, Reddy has already flown out to Rajkot, where the camp for the India A squad is stationed. The management wants Reddy to prepare for the ODI series, where he is likely to feature as competition for places gets intensified.

The Indian team has not lost to South Africa at the Eden Gardens since December 1996 and overall hasn’t lost to the Proteas at home since 2010. India will walk into the series on the back of a 2-0 series win against the West Indies since last month. Since then, the Indian team played Australia in a white-ball series where they won the T20I series but lost the ODI series.

India squad for South Africa series

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep

Schedule for India vs South Africa Test Series

1st Test – Friday, November 14, Kolkata

2nd Test – Saturday, November 22, Guwahati