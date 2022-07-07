Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led India to square off against Pakistan on August 28 - Reports

All eyes are on the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022. The upcoming mega event will be held in Sri Lanka despite the political and economical unrest in the country. Amid the chaos in the Island nation, Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) got the green light to host the tournament and it will be played in the T20I format.

This will be the second time that the Asia Cup will be held in the shortest format, as a preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Moreover, this will also be the first time that the Asia Cup will take place after the 2018 edition. In 2018, Rohit Sharma-led India won the tournament, beating Bangladesh in a humdinger of a final, and the Men in Blue will be eager to win the trophy for the third time in a row (which will be seventh overall). Ahead of the official schedule is released, which is expected to be out very soon, many reports have suggested that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND prediction: Who will win 1st T20I between England and India in Southampton

India and Pakistan are set to be in the same group and, thus, can play with each other more than once before again meeting in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition. Both sides have once again been named in the same group in the ICC event, to be held in Australia, and, hence, will look at the Asia Cup as a dress rehearsal for the showpiece event.

India and Pakistan had met each other last during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam & Co. had beaten Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue by ten wickets to break their World Cup jinx versus the Asian neighbours.