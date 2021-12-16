Live: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of victory

President Ram Nath Kovind attends Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. Photograph: Twitter
Today is Victory Day in Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the nation emerged as an independent country following a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation against the Pakistani occupation forces.
Dec 16, 2021, 10:24 AM
Dec 16, 2021, 10:15 AM
#LIVE | Bangladesh 50th Victory Day celebrations started#BangladeshLiberationWar #VijayDiwas #VijayDiwas2021 https://t.co/IuaqaZeFQE— WION (@WIONews) December 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021, 10:06 AM
LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind attends Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka https://t.co/sttr3O72fz— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021, 10:05 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind attended a banquet hosted in his honour by President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. The President also witnessed a cultural programme organised on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/EnX3V6KrIX— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021
Dec 16, 2021, 10:05 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind presented a replica of 1971-era MIG 21 aircraft to President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. An aircraft of the same model gifted by India to Bangladesh has been installed at Bangladesh National Museum. pic.twitter.com/ca7b2G4qIa— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021