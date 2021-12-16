Live: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of victory

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Dec 16, 2021, 10:00 AM (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind attends Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. Photograph: Twitter

Follow Us

highlights

Today is Victory Day in Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the nation emerged as an independent country following a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation against the Pakistani occupation forces.

Dec 16, 2021, 10:24 AM

Watch | WION Wideangle: Bangladesh liberation war: Untold stories

Dec 16, 2021, 10:15 AM

×

 

Dec 16, 2021, 10:11 AM

India-Pak 1971 war: How Indian Navy operation destroyed Karachi harbour

Bangladesh

Dec 16, 2021, 10:06 AM

×

 

Dec 16, 2021, 10:05 AM

×

 

Dec 16, 2021, 10:05 AM

×

 



Read in App