How Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini vanquished the Pak Army in 1971 India-Pakistan war

Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini(freedom warriors) was instrumental in fighting a guerrilla war against the Pakistan Army as a paramilitary force during the war of liberation in 1971.

Mukti Bahini: Bangladesh's freedom warriors

The valiant fighters targeted Pakistan's key military and economic installations in a sabotage operation before the India-Pakistan war broke out in December, 1971.

The homegrown network conducted intelligence and undercover operations blunting the Pakistan forces as atrocities by Pakistani forces increased in the run-up to the 71 war.

(Photograph:AFP)