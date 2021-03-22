Sam Manekshaw & struggle for Bangladesh: How Indian army destroyed Pak in 1971

Manekshaw who was the Army chief during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Manekshaw's Liberation war

India celebrates December 16 as "Vijay Diwas" commemorating Indian forces resounding victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan army surrendered to Indian forces unconditionally when General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi with 94,000 troops surrendered to India. The war lasted just 12 days from December 4 to 16.

It is also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971.

(Photograph:AFP)