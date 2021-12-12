Vijay Diwas: How IAF's 'Sabre slayers' shot down PAF jets in dogfight during battle of Boyra

The battle of Boyra was an aerial battle fought between the IAF and Pakistan Air Force jets just days ahead of the Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971.

Battle of Boyra

The battle of Boyra fought by IAF's Gnats on 22nd November 9171 set the stage for the Bangladesh liberation war in December of that year as the Indian Air Force moved to destroy the Pakistan Air Force(PAF).

The battle of Boyra was an aerial battle fought between the IAF and Pakistan Air Force jets in the little known Boyra peninsula.

A detachment of Gnats moved to Dum Dum airport in Kolkata from its parent base at Kalaikunda to deal with the Pakistani intrusion.

(Photo Courtesy: IAF)

(Photograph:Others)