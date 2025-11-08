As per the New York state constitution, the governor has the power to remove the mayor and other local officials from office.
Zohran Mamdani to be removed as New York mayor? Maybe, if this Trump ally wins the governor’s election
Zohran Mamdani, New York City's newly elected mayor, has one strong critic - US President Donald Trump.
The American president, even hours before the polls, urged New Yorkers not to vote for the Indian-origin Muslim candidate.
Amid all this, a speculation has arisen - can Mamdani be removed from the position or ousted?
Short answer is - yes, possible. If Trump's ally, Elise Stefanik, who formally announced her entry in the gubernatorial race for New York, wins.
If Stefanik wins the 2026 elections, she can use a rare gubernatorial power to remove Mamdani.
