Zohran Mamdani to be removed as New York mayor? Maybe, if this Trump ally wins the governor’s election

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 22:15 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 22:15 IST

As per the New York state constitution, the governor has the power to remove the mayor and other local officials from office.

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's newly elected mayor, has one strong critic - US President Donald Trump.

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

The American president, even hours before the polls, urged New Yorkers not to vote for the Indian-origin Muslim candidate.

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

Amid all this, a speculation has arisen - can Mamdani be removed from the position or ousted?

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

Short answer is - yes, possible. If Trump's ally, Elise Stefanik, who formally announced her entry in the gubernatorial race for New York, wins.

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

If Stefanik wins the 2026 elections, she can use a rare gubernatorial power to remove Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

