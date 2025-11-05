Before his debut in politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counsellor, helping low-income homeowners in Queens fight eviction.
Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor
Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda in 1991. He moved to New York at the age of seven.
Mamdani attended Bronx High School of Science. He earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.
Mamdani's father, Mahmood Mamdani, is an academician and teaches at Columbia University.
His mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian-origin filmmaker. Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake were among the films she made.
Mamdani is a hip-hop fan and pursued a music career as a rapper and producer.
