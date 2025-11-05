LOGIN
Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor

Published: Nov 05, 2025, 20:01 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 20:01 IST

Before his debut in politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counsellor, helping low-income homeowners in Queens fight eviction.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda in 1991. He moved to New York at the age of seven.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani attended Bronx High School of Science. He earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's father, Mahmood Mamdani, is an academician and teaches at Columbia University.

Zohran Mamdani

His mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian-origin filmmaker. Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake were among the films she made.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani is a hip-hop fan and pursued a music career as a rapper and producer.

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor
