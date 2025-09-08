Without gravity, humans and every other life on Earth would gradually die. Mammoth structures like mountains will also crash, crumble and float in the air. Oceans will dissipate into space, and Earth will become a barren land
Gravity is what keeps everything on Earth grounded. So what would happen if it vanished? Sir Isaac Newton discovered gravity, which is the pull that draws objects with a certain mass towards one another. The oceans and the atmosphere are in their place because of gravity. It is the ruling force not only on Earth, but also in the universe. Gravity is what keeps planets and stars bound to their systems. In a scenario where gravity were to go poof all of a sudden, there would be chaos.
Humans will feel weightless and start drifting upwards. Everything around them will also start floating, crashing into each other in the absence of any force holding them in one place. Gravity is what helps us walk, creating friction between our feet and the ground. In the absence of gravity, a small shove will send one gliding indefinitely until stopped by some other object.
The blood flow in our bodies also depends on gravity. Without it, instead of flowing downwards to various organs, it could start backing up. This will lead to life-threatening conditions, as the blood could get clogged in the brain, causing swelling and putting pressure on the brain. The pooling of blood and water will affect every function in the body.
This would just be the first step, as pretty soon, everything on Earth that supports life will slowly start vanishing, making the planet uninhabitable. All the water bodies, the river, oceans and lakes will have nothing holding them down, leading the water to scatter and float. It would soon start boiling and will slowly vaporise into space. The basic water system that keeps the planet's ecosystem running, forming clouds and rain, will disappear.
Earth is mainly water, and in the absence of water bodies, every system, life form, and climate will change. All marine life will soon die. The ocean currents will no longer exist, disrupting all systems that depend on water. The climate would change, as there would be nothing controlling the weather cycle.
The buildings will have nothing holding them in place, leading to every piece of wall and floor dismantling inch by inch. All man-made structures will crumble, and pretty soon, there will be nothing left - no bridges, towers, skyscrapers. Every iconic structure would vanish, irrespective of how long it had been standing. The entire landscape of our planet would change within minutes.
Mountains, the mammoth natural formations that have stood tall in the same place for ages, will also lose the force holding them still. They will dismantle, with chunks of rocks floating in the air, just like everything else.