Gravity is what keeps everything on Earth grounded. So what would happen if it vanished? Sir Isaac Newton discovered gravity, which is the pull that draws objects with a certain mass towards one another. The oceans and the atmosphere are in their place because of gravity. It is the ruling force not only on Earth, but also in the universe. Gravity is what keeps planets and stars bound to their systems. In a scenario where gravity were to go poof all of a sudden, there would be chaos.