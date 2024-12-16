Zakir Hussain- Life in Pictures of Tabla Maestro, 4-Time Grammy Winner

Widely known as the greatest tabla player of his generation, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain died today at the age of 73 of a rare lung disease in San Francisco while getting treated for the same. A music icon who helped put tabla on the global stage, and created unique fusion between Indian classical music and western musical instruments, with his collaborations, India lost a gem today with Zakir Hussain’s death.
Four-time Grammy winner and three Padma Award winner, Zakir’s life is one for the books. Here’s looking back at how Zakir went on to become a global ambassador for Indian music on the global stage.
Birth of a star
Birth of a star
(Photograph:X)
Child prodigy
Child prodigy
(Photograph:X)
Exposed to global music
Exposed to global music
(Photograph:X)
International collaborations
International collaborations
(Photograph:X)
Shakti
Co-founding fusion group Shakti
(Photograph:X)
Zakir
International tours
(Photograph:X)
Zakir Hussain
Household name
(Photograph:X)
Padma Awards, Grammys and more
Padma Awards, Grammys and more
(Photograph:X)
Zakir Hussain in Bollywood
Bollywood- composer and actor