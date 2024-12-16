Zakir Hussain- Life in Pictures of Tabla Maestro, 4-Time Grammy Winner

Widely known as the greatest tabla player of his generation, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain died today at the age of 73 of a rare lung disease in San Francisco while getting treated for the same. A music icon who helped put tabla on the global stage, and created unique fusion between Indian classical music and western musical instruments, with his collaborations, India lost a gem today with Zakir Hussain’s death.

Four-time Grammy winner and three Padma Award winner, Zakir’s life is one for the books. Here’s looking back at how Zakir went on to become a global ambassador for Indian music on the global stage.



Birth of a star Birth of a star (Photograph:X)

Child prodigy Child prodigy (Photograph:X)

Exposed to global music Exposed to global music (Photograph:X)

International collaborations International collaborations (Photograph:X)

Shakti Co-founding fusion group Shakti (Photograph:X)

Zakir International tours (Photograph:X)

Zakir Hussain Household name (Photograph:X)

Padma Awards, Grammys and more Padma Awards, Grammys and more (Photograph:X)