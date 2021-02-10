Yudh Abhyas: India, US begin joint military exercise in western sector

Chinook helicopters on show

The joint military exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations. It started on February 8 and will go on till February 20 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, India's Chinook helicopters were seen in action. According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers.

(Photograph:Others)