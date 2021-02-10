Yudh Abhyas: India, US begin joint military exercise in western sector

The joint military exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations. It started on February 8 and will go on till February 20 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan.
On Tuesday, India's Chinook helicopters were seen in action. According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers.
Yudh Abhyas: India-US military exercise
The India-US joint training Exercise "Yudh Abhyas" commenced at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges with the opening ceremony that saw unfurling of the national flags of both countries amid playing of the national anthems, “Jana Gana Mana” &“The star-sprangled banner”.
On February 6, the US Army contingent comprising of a brigade headquarters and a battalion group of 2nd battalion the 3rd infantry regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team comprising of 270 persons landed at Suratgarh. The 14-day schedule is focused upon joint training on counter-insurgency environment under United Nations mandate.
US, India troops join hands
The opening ceremony was held at Mahajan Field Firing Range. Brig Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander 170 Infantry Brigade welcomed the US contingent.
Bhanwala stressed upon importance of free exchange of ideas, concepts, best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other’s operational experiences as well enhance situational awareness.
Advance Light Helicopter WSI ‘RUDRA’, MI - 17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of US Army
A number of aerial platforms including newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI ‘RUDRA’, MI - 17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise.
The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each others rich experience in counter insurgency operations. Besides counter insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise.
Partnership in Indo-Pacific region
The exercise commenced yesterday in the western sector with expert academic exchanges and professional development workshops that focus on training at the corps-level and below, combat against conventional, unconventional, and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives.
India-US naval excercise
Amid tensions in the South China Sea, US Navy's biggest warship USS Nimitz had earlier taken part in an exercise with the Indian Navy off the coast of Andaman & Nicobar island.
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier came in from the South China Sea.
The USS Nimitz was part of war games along with USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea where tensions were at boiling point between China and the United States.
'Ex-Desert Knight 21'
The India-US military exercise comes just days after India and France completed heir five-day mega air exercise near Jodhpur last month. IAF's Rafale fighter jets also took part in the complex air manoeuvres to enhance operational coordination with the French Air Force.
The exercise named 'Ex-Desert Knight 21' took place at a time when the Indian Air Force has been keeping all its frontline bases across the country on high state of operational readiness amid the India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
India, France deploy frontline fighter jets
Both India and French Air Forces deploed frontline fighter jets as well as transport, and tanker aircraft in the exercise.
The French and Indian Air forces have been conducting the Garuda exercises for the last several years as part of efforts to boost operational cooperation.