/YouTube is testing AI-generated video overviews: Here’s how it works

YouTube is testing a feature that uses artificial intelligence to generate brief text summaries of videos. These overviews appear on search and watch pages, designed to help you quickly decide if a video is worth your time.
Generative AI Analyses Content According to The Verge, the system utilises advanced generative AI to analyse the video's spoken audio and visual data. It then synthesises this information into a short, concise paragraph that highlights the video's key topics and main points.
Descriptions Stay Untouched YouTube explicitly states on its experiment support page that these AI overviews are not a replacement for creator-written descriptions. The original description, often used for SEO and affiliate links, will remain fully visible and under the creator's control.
Where You Will See Them Watch Pages and Search Results 9to5Google reports that these summaries are currently surfacing on the watch page directly below the video player. Users may also encounter them in search results, offering a preview of the content before they even click to play.
Current Availability Limited to English Content Android Police notes that the feature is currently an experimental test limited to a small percentage of viewers and videos. At this stage, it is primarily available for English-language content, though a global rollout is expected soon in the future.
Transparency for Viewers Search Engine Journal highlights that by providing an objective summary of what happens in the video, this tool aims to combat misleading titles. Viewers can now verify if the content matches their intent without scrubbing through the timeline.
As recently as last week, TechCrunch noted that YouTube is also testing AI that highlights specific video clips in search carousels. This evolution could allow users to find exact answers without watching a full video, streamlining the search experience.