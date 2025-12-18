LOGIN
YouTube is testing AI-generated video overviews: Here’s how it works

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 13:59 IST

YouTube is testing AI-generated video overviews to help users quickly gauge content before watching. These brief text summaries, created by analysing audio and visuals, appear on search and watch pages. It aims to save time and reduce clickbait.

A New Way to Browse AI Summaries for Faster Decisions
A New Way to Browse AI Summaries for Faster Decisions

YouTube is testing a feature that uses artificial intelligence to generate brief text summaries of videos. These overviews appear on search and watch pages, designed to help you quickly decide if a video is worth your time.

How the Tech Works
How the Tech Works

Generative AI Analyses Content According to The Verge, the system utilises advanced generative AI to analyse the video's spoken audio and visual data. It then synthesises this information into a short, concise paragraph that highlights the video's key topics and main points.

AI overviews
AI overviews

Descriptions Stay Untouched YouTube explicitly states on its experiment support page that these AI overviews are not a replacement for creator-written descriptions. The original description, often used for SEO and affiliate links, will remain fully visible and under the creator's control.

Preview of the content
Preview of the content

Where You Will See Them Watch Pages and Search Results 9to5Google reports that these summaries are currently surfacing on the watch page directly below the video player. Users may also encounter them in search results, offering a preview of the content before they even click to play.

Availability
Availability

Current Availability Limited to English Content Android Police notes that the feature is currently an experimental test limited to a small percentage of viewers and videos. At this stage, it is primarily available for English-language content, though a global rollout is expected soon in the future.

Solving the Clickbait Problem
Solving the Clickbait Problem

Transparency for Viewers Search Engine Journal highlights that by providing an objective summary of what happens in the video, this tool aims to combat misleading titles. Viewers can now verify if the content matches their intent without scrubbing through the timeline.

Future of Video Search AI Clips in Results Beyond text
Future of Video Search AI Clips in Results Beyond text

As recently as last week, TechCrunch noted that YouTube is also testing AI that highlights specific video clips in search carousels. This evolution could allow users to find exact answers without watching a full video, streamlining the search experience.

