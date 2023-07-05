Youths in Tunisia protests over killing of local resident by migrants

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

A Tunisian man was fatally stabbed to death by migrants from Africa on Monday, July 3. Infuriated by the death of their fellow countryman, Tunisian youths called for vengeance on Tuesday.

Tunisian man stabbed to death

The victim who was fatally stabbed to death on Monday, July 3 during a scuffle between residents of Tunisia's coastal city Sfax and migrants was in his early 40s. As per a court spokesperson, three African migrants believed to be suspects in the case, were arrested for the fatal stabbing of the Tunisian.

(Photograph: AFP )

African migrants should be expelled from Sfax

The news of the killing spread like wildfire after Tarek Mahdi, member of parliament from Sfax, posted a video on social media. The video showed a body lying in the street and a trail of blood. Social media users started commenting on the video soon after it was posted, with some asking for African migrants to be expelled from Sfax.

(Photograph: AFP )

Clashes between migrants and residents

Youths in Tunisia called for vengeance on Tuesday, July 4 after the funeral of the man. Clashes between migrants and residents have since been reported in several districts of the city. Given the present situation at hand, the interior ministry has confirmed that the police and security presence in Sfax will be bolstered.

(Photograph: AFP )

Racial violence on the rise

People mourned the death of the resident of Sfax and he was laid to rest. Racial violence in Tunisia has seen an upsurge in recent years.

(Photograph: AFP )

Racial tensions increase

Tunisia hosts around 21,000 migrants from different parts of Africa. Collectively they represent 0.2 per cent of Tunisia's population. Racial tensions in Tunisia have led to deadly violence earlier. In late May this year, police had arrested three citizens on suspicion of stabbing to death a migrant from Benin.

(Photograph: AFP )