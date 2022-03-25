Young activists take climate protest to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s residence
Young student activists on Friday, took their climate protest to the Australian prime minister’s residence, demanding stronger actions for climate change after the recent Australian floods claimed the lives of 20 people.
Australia is a major producer of coal and gas, and climate change is a political issue in the country.
Recently, Australia has been criticised for being one of the world’s biggest per-capita carbon emitters.
(Photograph:AFP)
Zero carbon emission by 2050 too distant
Australia has a target of zero carbon emission by 2050, which, according to the Australians is too distant.
Participating in the protest, there were people who lost their homes in the recent floods.
When asked, a teenager who suffered at the hands of the floods, said that she wishes for a government that that is not in denial and listens to science and people.
(Photograph:AFP)
Scott Morrison says takes climate change seriously
Though the Prime Minister was not present at the location when the protest took place, he told reporters that he took climate change seriously. He is facing general elections within weeks.
He further added that it's not just about reducing carbon emission, they also have to deal with the built-up and already existing impact of climate change. He added that they need to build up their resilience and adaption as this is a product of actions that have been happening for decades.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Floods linked to La Nina weather pattern
Climate experts in Australia have said that these Australian floods was linked to the La Nina weather pattern.
(Photograph:AFP)
Commission Investigation blamed Climate change
A royal commission investigation for bushfires in 2019 and 2020 partly blamed climate change for them and warned that the extreme weather would become more frequent due to global warming.