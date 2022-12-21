YouGov poll shows majority of people back striking nurses and ambulance workers

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

The UK is reeling under a string of strikes by various working bodies demanding better pay and working conditions. The nurses have already staged two days of strikes, with the ambulance workers undertaking industrial action today.

YouGov poll shows support for nurses

The nurses strike in the UK has garnered a high level of support among the public. A new YouGov poll says that a majority of people in the country back their demand for a pay rise and better working conditions.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Support for the nurses’ strike

Two-thirds of the people, 66 per cent, have said they support the nurses’ strike. Around 45 per cent of them say they “strongly” support it.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Ambulance workers' strike

Ambulance staff is going on strike Wednesday. The group also has a high level of support among the British, with 63 per cent backing them.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Firefighters and teachers

Other groups who are staging industrial action include firefighters and teachers, who also have considerable public support. While the firefighters have the backing of 58 per cent of Britons, 50 of people support the teachers.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Striking rail workers

However, striking rail workers don't find themselves in the same boat. Around half of the public, that is 49 per cent as per the poll, say they oppose the rail workers’ recent strikes.

(Photograph: AFP )

Others who don't have much support

Driving examiners, university staff and civil servants have also not found favour with the public, with 48 per cent of Britons saying they oppose their strikes.

(Photograph: Reuters )