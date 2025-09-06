/You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket

Some cricketers have made a unique mark in T20 International cricket by representing two different teams during their careers. Discover the full list of these remarkable athletes who switched teams in T20Is.
HR Walsh represented the United States of America in 2019, playing eight matches and picking two wickets with a best of 2/21 and an economy rate of 20.00. He then played for the West Indies from 2019 to 2024, featuring in 31 matches, taking three wickets with a best of 3/23.
Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in T20 Internationals from 2014 to 2020, playing 58 matches, scoring 730 runs at an average of 22.87, and taking 22 wickets with a best of 3/24. Anderson later joined the United States of America, where his all-around skills earned him a valuable spot in the squad.
Tim David played for Singapore from 2019 to 2020, featuring in 14 matches, scoring 558 runs with an average of 46.50. He switched to Australia from 2022 onwards and has played 46 T20I matches so far, scoring 925 runs, with a best of unbeaten 102.
David Wiese represented South Africa in T20 internationals from 2013 to 2016, playing 20 matches, scoring 210 runs at an average of 21.00, and taking 17 wickets. He later switched to Namibia, where he played key roles in their T20 campaigns, bringing experience and all-round skills.
Mark Chapman represented Hong Kong from 2015 to 2021 and later switched to New Zealand. Currently, he has played 30-plus T20 matches, scoring 1360 runs with an average of 30.