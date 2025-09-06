LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket

You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 17:30 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 17:30 IST

Some cricketers have made a unique mark in T20 International cricket by representing two different teams during their careers. Discover the full list of these remarkable athletes who switched teams in T20Is.

Hayden Rashidi Walsh
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hayden Rashidi Walsh

HR Walsh represented the United States of America in 2019, playing eight matches and picking two wickets with a best of 2/21 and an economy rate of 20.00. He then played for the West Indies from 2019 to 2024, featuring in 31 matches, taking three wickets with a best of 3/23.

Corey Anderson
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in T20 Internationals from 2014 to 2020, playing 58 matches, scoring 730 runs at an average of 22.87, and taking 22 wickets with a best of 3/24. Anderson later joined the United States of America, where his all-around skills earned him a valuable spot in the squad.

Tim David
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim David

Tim David played for Singapore from 2019 to 2020, featuring in 14 matches, scoring 558 runs with an average of 46.50. He switched to Australia from 2022 onwards and has played 46 T20I matches so far, scoring 925 runs, with a best of unbeaten 102.

David Wiese
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Wiese

David Wiese represented South Africa in T20 internationals from 2013 to 2016, playing 20 matches, scoring 210 runs at an average of 21.00, and taking 17 wickets. He later switched to Namibia, where he played key roles in their T20 campaigns, bringing experience and all-round skills.

Mark Chapman
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman represented Hong Kong from 2015 to 2021 and later switched to New Zealand. Currently, he has played 30-plus T20 matches, scoring 1360 runs with an average of 30.

Trending Photo

In 300,000 years, Voyager might reach Barnard’s Star in the constellation of Ophiuchus
7

In 300,000 years, Voyager might reach Barnard’s Star in the constellation of Ophiuchus

'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C
7

'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C

From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, 5 richest IPL team owners, check who tops list
5

From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, 5 richest IPL team owners, check who tops list

You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket
5

You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket

From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, 5 pacers to watch out for in upcoming Asia Cup 2025
5

From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, 5 pacers to watch out for in upcoming Asia Cup 2025