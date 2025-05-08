You won’t believe these 13 ways a batter can get out in cricket: No.11 is very rare

1. Bowled out
A batter is bowled out when a legal delivery hits the stumps and dislodges the bails, even if the ball deflects off the bat, pad, or body. This is one of the common dismissals in cricket.
2. Caught out
When a batter strikes the ball with the bat or touches the glove and is caught cleanly by a fielder before it touches the ground, then the batter is declared caught out.
3. Run out
Got it! Here's a fresher take without starting with "if": A batter is run out when they're trying to complete a run, and a fielder throws the ball and breaks the stumps before the batter makes it back into the crease.
4. Stumped out
If a batter steps out of the crease to hit the ball but misses it, the wicketkeeper can quickly take the bails off. The batter is given out only if he isn’t back in the crease in time before the bails are dislodged.
5. Leg before wicket (LBW)
A batter is given out leg before wicket (LBW) if the ball hits their leg or body instead of the bat, and the umpire believes the ball would have hit the stumps. This usually happens when the batter tries to block the ball but misses it, and the ball hits their pads in front of the stumps.
6. Caught and bowled
Caught and bowled is just like being caught out, but the twist is that the bowler who bowls the ball also catches it right after delivering it, usually during his follow-through.
7. Timed-out
When a batter gets out, the next one must come to the crease within three minutes. If they take too long, the other team can appeal, and the batter can be given out for being timed out.
8. Retired out
When a batter walks off the field without being injured or dismissed and then doesn’t come back to bat, then it is termed as retired out.
9. Mankading
Before the bowler delivers the ball, if the non-striker leaves the crease too early, the bowler can quickly remove the bails at the non-striker's end, and the batter is out. This dismissal is called Mankading.
10. Hitting the ball twice
A batter gets out if they hit the ball more than once on purpose. The only exception is if the second hit is to stop the ball from hitting the stumps right after the first contact.
11. Obstructing the field
A batter is out for obstructing the field if they deliberately get in the way of a fielder trying to run them out or catch the ball.
12. Hit wicket
When a batter is playing a shot or starting a run, they might accidentally knock off the bails with their bat, foot, or body. When this happens, it’s called hit wicket, and the batter is out.
13. Handling the ball
If a batter touches the ball with their hand on purpose, and the fielding team appeals to it, the batter is out for handling the ball.