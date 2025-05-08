Advertisment
You won’t believe these 13 ways a batter can get out in cricket: No.11 is very rare

In cricket, bowled, LBW, caught out and run out are the most common dismissals. But there are 13 ways a batter can get out, which include a time out, retired out, obstructing the field, hitting the ball twice and many more.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
Bowled
1. Bowled out
1. Bowled out

A batter is bowled out when a legal delivery hits the stumps and dislodges the bails, even if the ball deflects off the bat, pad, or body. This is one of the common dismissals in cricket.

Catch out
2. Caught out
2. Caught out

When a batter strikes the ball with the bat or touches the glove and is caught cleanly by a fielder before it touches the ground, then the batter is declared caught out.

Run out
3. Run out
3. Run out

Got it! Here's a fresher take without starting with "if": A batter is run out when they're trying to complete a run, and a fielder throws the ball and breaks the stumps before the batter makes it back into the crease.

Stumped ICC
4. Stumped out
4. Stumped out

If a batter steps out of the crease to hit the ball but misses it, the wicketkeeper can quickly take the bails off. The batter is given out only if he isn’t back in the crease in time before the bails are dislodged.

LBW IPL
5. Leg before wicket (LBW)
5. Leg before wicket (LBW)

A batter is given out leg before wicket (LBW) if the ball hits their leg or body instead of the bat, and the umpire believes the ball would have hit the stumps. This usually happens when the batter tries to block the ball but misses it, and the ball hits their pads in front of the stumps.

caught and bowled
6. Caught and bowled
6. Caught and bowled

Caught and bowled is just like being caught out, but the twist is that the bowler who bowls the ball also catches it right after delivering it, usually during his follow-through.

Timed out ICC
7. Timed out
7. Timed-out

When a batter gets out, the next one must come to the crease within three minutes. If they take too long, the other team can appeal, and the batter can be given out for being timed-out. Would you like me to put all these into a single easy-to-read guide for cricket dismissals? Sure! Here's a simple version: When a batter gets out, the next one must come to the crease within three minutes. If they take too long, the other team can appeal, and the batter can be given out for being timed out.

retired out
8. Retired out
8. Retired out

When a batter walks off the field without being injured or dismissed and then doesn’t come back to bat, then it is termed as retired out.

mankad out
9. Mankading
9. Mankading

Before the bowler delivers the ball, if the non-striker leaves the crease too early, the bowler can quickly remove the bails at the non-striker's end, and the batter is out. This dismissal is called Mankading.

hitting the ball twice
10. Hitting the ball twice
10. Hitting the ball twice

A batter gets out if they hit the ball more than once on purpose. The only exception is if the second hit is to stop the ball from hitting the stumps right after the first contact.

handling the ball crickdet
11. Obstructing the field
11. Obstructing the field

A batter is out for obstructing the field if they deliberately get in the way of a fielder trying to run them out or catch the ball.

hit wicket image
12. Hit wicket
12. Hit wicket

When a batter is playing a shot or starting a run, they might accidentally knock off the bails with their bat, foot, or body. When this happens, it’s called hit wicket, and the batter is out.

Obstrucirng the field
13. Handling the ball
13. Handling the ball

If a batter touches the ball with their hand on purpose, and the fielding team appeals to it, the batter is out for handling the ball.

