You won’t believe these 13 ways a batter can get out in cricket: No.11 is very rare

7. Timed out Source: AFP

7 /13

7. Timed-out

When a batter gets out, the next one must come to the crease within three minutes. If they take too long, the other team can appeal, and the batter can be given out for being timed-out. Would you like me to put all these into a single easy-to-read guide for cricket dismissals? Sure! Here's a simple version: When a batter gets out, the next one must come to the crease within three minutes. If they take too long, the other team can appeal, and the batter can be given out for being timed out.