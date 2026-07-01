/Neena Gupta to Rekha: These veteran actresses are setting fashion goals for Gen Z

The whole internet knows that when it comes to breaking fashion stereotypes, the only name that comes to everybody’s mind is Neena Gupta. The Badhaai Ho actress has never shied away from appearing in bold and modern silhouettes. While netizens expect her to dress according to her age, Gupta dominates headlines in her signature pieces like corseted tops, one-shoulder ethnic outfits, sleek, strappy floor-length dresses, and many more. The veteran actress has consistently elevated her style, turning every appearance into a masterclass in timeless elegance and confidence.