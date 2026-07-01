/Neena Gupta to Rekha: These veteran actresses are setting fashion goals for Gen Z

Age is just a number, and the Bollywood icons listed below have consistently proven it with their unique fashion choices. From Neena Gupta to Rekha, here’s a look at veteran stars who are truly setting fashion goals for the next generation.
From Rekha to Neena Gupta, these veteran Bollywood actresses continue to redefine fashion with confidence, elegance, and timeless style, proving that glamour knows no age limit.
The whole internet knows that when it comes to breaking fashion stereotypes, the only name that comes to everybody’s mind is Neena Gupta. The Badhaai Ho actress has never shied away from appearing in bold and modern silhouettes. While netizens expect her to dress according to her age, Gupta dominates headlines in her signature pieces like corseted tops, one-shoulder ethnic outfits, sleek, strappy floor-length dresses, and many more. The veteran actress has consistently elevated her style, turning every appearance into a masterclass in timeless elegance and confidence.
For decades, Rekha has turned every award show, public appearance, and even the most casual paparazzi sighting into a fashion moment. With her signature Kanjeevaram sarees, embellished statement jewellery, and timeless aura, the Umrao Jaan actress continues to set the benchmark for timeless style. Long before today’s fashion trends took over social media, Rekha was already showcasing her distinctive choices, from pairing elegant gloves with sarees and embracing natural makeup looks to wearing oversized denim jackets or bandanas to styling sunglasses with sarees, Rekha's tried-and-tested choices have become huge trend today.
Effortlessly cool and bold, Dimple Kapadia is known for her relaxed yet sophisticated style, which continues to inspire women for ages. The Rudaali star has always drawn attention for perfectly blending timeless vintage silhouettes, bold statement prints, and beautifully draped ethnic wear that radiates her grace and sophistication. Remember her from the widely acclaimed Dil Chahta Hai? Kapadia played a huge role in bringing a casual, breezy Western style, often featuring oversized, knotted, or relaxed silhouettes in notice, which has once again become a hot style topic among fans today.
Whether it is a red-carpet appearance or an awards function, Zeenat Aman has proved that it is possible to make the most striking statement through ease of style. From popularising bell-bottom trousers to pairing tinted sunglasses with every other outfit or a sultry silhouette, Aman managed to give a new definition to fashion trends in Bollywood during the 1970s. In today's evolving fashion trends, the actress still makes herself stand out when she wears ethnic dresses in a modern style.
Neetu Kapoor always presents something unique and vibrant in terms of fashion. For example, in her famous movies like Khel Khel Mein and Deewaar, Kapoor introduced a new style to the audience, including silhouettes such as European cuts, turtlenecks, and trench coats. Shining in metallic jumpsuits and bell-sleeved dresses, the actress always grabs attention with her unique charm and charisma. Even today, she never misses a chance to showcase classic apparel, whether she’s styling a trench coat with barrel jeans or keeping it sleek in a basic black shirt paired with blue wide-leg jeans.