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How many crew members are in a Russian tank?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 24:41 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 24:41 IST

Modern Russian tanks operate with a three-man crew consisting of a commander, gunner, and driver. Unlike Western tanks, they use an automated carousel system to load ammunition, eliminating the need for a fourth human loader. Read more below.

A compact three-person team
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A compact three-person team

Unlike American or British tanks which typically use four soldiers, modern Russian main battle tanks operate with a crew of exactly three. This small team relies heavily on internal automation to navigate, identify targets, and engage enemy forces efficiently on the battlefield.

The tank commander
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(Photograph: AFP)

The tank commander

Positioned on the right side of the turret, the commander is responsible for directing the tank's overall movements and maintaining vital situational awareness. They use advanced panoramic sights to spot enemy positions and coordinate the entire crew's actions during combat.

The gunner's responsibilities
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The gunner's responsibilities

Located on the left side of the turret, the gunner is strictly tasked with aiming and firing the 125 mm main smoothbore gun. Using complex thermal imaging and fire-control computer systems, they precisely engage the heavy targets identified by the commander.

The driver's isolated position
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The driver's isolated position

The driver sits completely separated from the turret crew in a cramped compartment at the very front of the tank's hull. Their primary duty is to steer the massive 46-tonne armoured vehicle safely across treacherous terrain while executing the commander's tactical orders.

The mechanical autoloader
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The mechanical autoloader

The absence of a fourth crew member is entirely due to the mechanical autoloader system located directly beneath the turret. This robotic carousel automatically selects and loads heavy ammunition into the main gun, allowing the tank to maintain a dangerously low profile.

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