/National Doctor's Day 2026: Indian celebrities who studied medicine before gaining fame

From a qualified dentist to an Indian Idol contestant and Indian actor, Meiyang Chang has undergone a remarkable career evolution. Before gaining widespread fame, Chang completed his bachelor's in dental surgery from VS Dental College & Hospital in Bangalore. He initially worked as a dentist and later transitioned into a career as a singer, actor, and television host. He has appeared in several films and web series, including Badmaash Company, Bharat, Asur, and many more.