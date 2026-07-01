/National Doctor's Day 2026: Indian celebrities who studied medicine before gaining fame

As the world is celebrating National Doctor’s Day on July 1st, take a look at celebrities who once pursued medical studies before gaining fame in showbiz and building successful careers on screen.
Before winning hearts from the audience, the stars listed below first mastered medicine. On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, here’s a look at some renowned artists and filmmakers who studied medicine before achieving fame and stardom.
Sreeleela, a South Indian actress widely recognised for her natural and versatile acting, has completed her MBBS degree from DY Patil University and is a doctor by profession. She garnered popularity for her performance in multiple projects such as Dhamaka, Kiss, Guntur Kaaram, and many more.
One of the most celebrated stars in Tollywood, Sai Pallavi has delivered widely acclaimed performances in films like Gargi, Fidaa, Premam, and more. She is now gearing up for her upcoming grand-scale drama, Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Beyond her acting career, the actress is also a certified doctor, having completed her MBBS degree at Tbilisi State Medical University.
From a qualified dentist to an Indian Idol contestant and Indian actor, Meiyang Chang has undergone a remarkable career evolution. Before gaining widespread fame, Chang completed his bachelor's in dental surgery from VS Dental College & Hospital in Bangalore. He initially worked as a dentist and later transitioned into a career as a singer, actor, and television host. He has appeared in several films and web series, including Badmaash Company, Bharat, Asur, and many more.
A veteran Marathi and Bollywood actor, Mohan Agashe is best known for his iconic roles as Defence Minister VK Shastri in Rang De Basanti and Bhonsle in Aakrosh. Before finding his luck in an acting career, Agashe completed his MD degree in psychiatry and also served as a professor. He completed his MBBS at Pune’s BJ Medical College.
Manushi Chhillar is the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. After grabbing the spotlight with her prestigious win, she began finding her footing in the film industry with films like Samrat Prithviraj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and more. Before her unique transition, the actress and model was an aspiring medical student pursuing an MBBS degree at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Haryana.