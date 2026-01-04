/You won’t believe who hit the most ODI sixes in last half-decade: No.2 will blow up your mind

A look at the five batters who smashed the most sixes in ODI cricket over the last half-decade, highlighting their match counts and power-hitting impact between 2020 and 2025.
Rohit Sharma dominated the six-hitting charts in ODIs from 2021 to 2025. In just 55 matches, the Indian opener smashed a massive 111 sixes, underlining his power-hitting ability and impact at the top of the order.
Muhammad Waseem emerged as a consistent six-hitter for UAE in the last half-decade. Playing 65 ODI matches between 2022 and 2025, he struck 81 sixes, often providing quick runs and aggressive starts for his side.
Shai Hope combined consistency with power for West Indies during this period. Across 70 ODI matches from 2021 to 2025, he hit 71 sixes, showing his ability to clear the ropes while anchoring the innings.
George Munsey proved to be a key power source for Scotland in ODIs. Featuring in 45 matches between 2021 and 2025, the left-hander hammered 70 sixes, regularly taking on bowlers at the top of the order.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz brought fearless hitting to Afghanistan’s ODI setup. In 52 matches during the last half-decade, the aggressive opener smashed 70 sixes, making him one of the most dangerous batters in white-ball cricket.