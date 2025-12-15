/Year in Search 2025: Top 5 most-searched businesspeople on Google - Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang and more | Check list

Google searches for businesspeople in 2025 were dominated by figures in the technology and AI sectors. Here is the list.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X was among the most searched business leaders of 2025. He was also involved in high-profile political issues, from supporting Donald Trump to falling out of favour with the US president after leading the US government’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. His ventures in AI, including xAI’s chatbot Grok, as well as his companies’ achievements in space exploration and electric vehicles, were of great interest. There was also news about him possibly becoming the world’s first trillionaire, which added to the search interest in him.
The CEO of OpenAI, behind the now-ubiquitous chatbot ChatGPT, Sam Altman attracted significant search interest due to the rapid progress and public curiosity surrounding AI developments. ChatGPT was among the top search terms globally in 2025.
As AI chips continued to be a major topic in both politics and business, Huang, the CEO and president of NVIDIA, emerged as a key figure of interest in Google search. Demand for AI chips increased in 2025, as did China–US rivalries over semiconductors. NVIDIA powers technologies ranging from data centres to self-driving cars, and its stock saw massive growth, making Huang a frequently searched businessman, with people curious about his wealth and technological innovations.
Bezos, the founder of Amazon and space exploration firm Blue Origin, continued to be a prominently searched businessman. He often appeared on lists of both the most searched businesspeople and the wealthiest individuals in the world, as his influence continued in e-commerce, cloud computing, and space tourism.
Yaccarino, who exited her role as X CEO this year, was one of the key trending searches on Google in 2025. Her departure was controversial, amid X's acquisition by Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, in March 2025. The corporate drama surrounding X generated substantial public and media attention, making her one of the top-searched business personalities of 2025 on Google.
• Bernard Arnault (LVMH Chairman and CEO)
• Sergey Brin (Google Co-founder)
• Ken Griffin (Citadel CEO)
• Amin H. Nasser (Saudi Aramco CEO)
• Larry Page (Google Co-founder)
• Sundar Pichai (Alphabet and Google CEO)
• Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO)
• Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries Chairman)
Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO)