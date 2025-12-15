/Year in Search 2025: Top 5 most-searched businesspeople on Google - Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang and more | Check list

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X was among the most searched business leaders of 2025. He was also involved in high-profile political issues, from supporting Donald Trump to falling out of favour with the US president after leading the US government’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. His ventures in AI, including xAI’s chatbot Grok, as well as his companies’ achievements in space exploration and electric vehicles, were of great interest. There was also news about him possibly becoming the world’s first trillionaire, which added to the search interest in him.

