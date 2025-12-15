YEARENDER - Year in search 2025: Most-searched global leaders and political figures on Google are led by Trump. Who else is in the list?

Americans dominated the top-searched world leaders or political figures in Google's “Year in Search 2025”. Donald Trump was the obvious leader
Though a religious leader, Pope Leo XIV's election in May 2025 as the first American-born pope generated significant global political and social interest, making him a major figure in Google search trends. The election of the first American-born head of the Catholic Church took place in May 2025.
The politician garnered a lot of search interest after becoming the first woman Prime Minister of Japan in 2025. Takaichi became controversial with her remarks on Taiwan, mainly indicating that Japan will have to get involved if China invaded the self-ruled island. Takaichi, who was chosen the President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 2025, continues to have a lot of search interest
The former US Vice President, who lost the presidential election to Trump in 2024, remained a top-searched political figure in 2025 too. The Democtatic leader continued to be in the limelight with public work and appearances in policy discussions
Mamdani, who was elected the New York City mayor after a tough contest in which Trump also made adverse remarks against him, was a prominent search term in Google in 2025. The city's first Muslim mayor, Mamdani has been derided as a socialist by Trump before the election, but the US president vowed to work with Mandani after his election.
Donald Trump, who returned to White House for a non-consecutive second term as US president, was the most searched political leader on Google in 2025. His controversial policies, remarks and constant social media presence kept him at the top of global search trends throughout the year.