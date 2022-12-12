Yearender: Fashion trends from 2022 we want to banish in 2023

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Bizarre, crazy and cringy fashion pops up every year and 2022 was no exception! With the rise of fast fashion, we are witnessing trend cycles getting shorter over time and micro-trends ruling the fashion industry for a few months rather than a few years. And, when so many micro-trends are discovered almost on a daily basis, we do see some not-so-appealing fashion "don'ts" making their way to the runways, red carpets and even our homes. Here's a list of fashion trends from 2022 that we do not wish to see in 2023!

Hip Cutouts

From Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Olivia Wilde, several stars from tinsel town embraced the cutout trend and wore gorgeous outfits this year. But when the trend became bizarre around the end of the year and hip cutouts outfits became a thing, many pulled back. And, let's be honest, we have seen cutouts in some of the most unflattering places but hip cutouts are by far the most unflattering of all, aren't they?

Mega Fringe

Unless you are really into an exaggerated dust-mop look, you won't really like yourself flaunting the Hyper Fringe trend. And, we all like some fringe here and there, but in measure. Designers who are going crazy with mega fringe outfits need to reassess.

Hip Waders

We love ankle and knee-length boots and since the winter has arrived, we can finally flaunt our boot collection but what's really going on with the Hip Wader Boot trend? And if I may ask, why is it even really a thing? These Hip Waders are oversized, loose, shiny and everything that we don't like in footwear. They are hard to pair with clothes and look super uncomfortable.

Micro Minis

Diesel stirred major controversy this year with their micro mini skirt, which looks more like a belt. And, this made me wonder, what purpose do these micro mini skirts even have? Unless you have a zero-size figure, you cannot really wear them and they are so hard to style with crop tops, which are currently trending big time. Moreover, the trend certainly restricts movement and maximises the chances of wardrobe malfunction.

Babes in Toyland

This trend is literally for fancy dress parties and we certainly don't want it to return in 2023. I mean who will wear stuffed toys or inflated cartoons as a gown or an accessory? Would you? This trend appeared on several runways this year, including Moschino's spring/summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Puffer Oversized

Celebrities like Rihanna, Irina Shayk, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bad Bunny love to dress up in giant puffer coats and outfits but many critics believe that it is a sign of fashionable defeat. They hide the gorgeous outfits that you wear inside and give you an odd shape.

Gingham

Gingham fashion trend is all about donning striped or check patterns in white and a contrasting colour. They were seen on several feminine and classic silhouettes at various luxury brands this year but over time, they became a safe choice for people who aren't too comfortable experimenting with different styles.

Oversized Structured Coats

Lastly, can we please just banish oversized coats from the market forever? Celebrities wore them like dresses at premieres and red carpets this year but it didn't motivate others to hop on the trend train and give it a try, possibly because they don't look that flattering on both men and women.

