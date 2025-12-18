LOGIN
  • /Yearender 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Dear X and more; k-dramas that ruled OTT

Yearender 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Dear X and more; k-dramas that ruled OTT

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 20:16 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 20:16 IST

From Life Gives You Tangerines to Squid Game , OTT platforms have definitely given some of the K-dramas to the audience. The industry has offered a mix of action, drama, suspense, and romance. Let's take a look at a few of the popular shows you can go back and binge-watch any time. 

Best k-dramas of 2025
1 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Best k-dramas of 2025

This year has featured massive hits, including Squid Game season 3, IU and Park Bo Gum's romance When Life Gives You Tangerines, and historical fantasy show Bon Appetit, Your Majesty. 2025 has dominated streaming with diverse genres from romance to intense thrillers.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The medical show tells the story of a war-seasoned doctor, who arrives to establish a premier trauma centre, employing his direct yet proficient approach to elevate his team into life-saving mavericks.

Squid Game season 3
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Squid Game season 3

The thriller series is all about hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accepting an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

Weak Hero Class 2
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Weak Hero Class 2

The action series, which is the second installment, follows the story of a studious young man who refuses to back down from the bullies in his class. He uses his intelligence, tools, and psychology to fight against violence.

When Life Gives You Tangerines
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Set on Jeju Island, the show tells about the spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story, which blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs—proving love endures across time.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

The series follows the story of a South Korean French cuisine chef who, upon reaching the pinnacle of her profession, time-slips to the past and encounters the king, who is regarded as both the best gourmet and the worst tyrant.

Typhoon Family
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Typhoon Family

The historical drama, set in 1997, tells the story of a young CEO who struggles to save Typhoon Company, the small business his father left behind, during the 1997 financial crisis.

Dear X
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Dear X

The thriller show, based on the Naver Webtoon of the same title by Vanzuin, tells the story of Baek A Jin, a top actress who grew up enduring domestic violence, forcing her to hide her emotions and survive by reading and manipulating others. How her manipulations lead to her downfall forms the main crux of the story.

The Manipulated
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Manipulated

The thriller show is all about a man whose life has been shattered, who begins a cold journey of revenge; after being wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, he sets out to destroy the people who ruined his life.

