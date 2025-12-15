From Australia's Bondi Beach to the Pahalgam attack, there have been several instances where deadly terror attacks claimed the lives of several people in 2025. Here are 7 incidents that exposed the global scale of extremist violence and public vulnerability globally.
On 14 December, two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah menorah‑lighting event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. During the attack, at least 16 people were killed, including one attacker, and more than 40 were injured. Police described the father‑and‑son assailants’ attack as a targeted antisemitic hate crime; a suspected home‑made bomb was later removed from their car.
A suicide bomber struck outside the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad on November 11, 2025, killing 12 people, including the attacker, and injuring 36 others. The radical group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, affiliated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility, marking the deadliest attack in the Pakistani capital in nearly a decade and underscoring the persistent threat of militant violence.
A major car bomb explosion took place near the Red Fort in Old Delhi on November 10, 2025, resulting in at least 15 deaths and over 20 injuries. The incident has been officially classified as a terrorist act by the Indian government and is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
On July 27, 2025, rebels affiliated with the Islamic State’s Allied Democratic Force attacked civilians during a night vigil in Komanda, Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During the assault, at least 43 people were killed, including women and children, and several others were injured.
On June 28, 2025, a suicide vehicle bomb detonated in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, targeting a Pakistan Army convoy. The explosion killed at least 16 soldiers and the attacker, injuring 29 others, including civilians. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, a Pakistani Taliban faction, claimed responsibility, making it one of the deadliest single-day assaults on security forces in recent months.
A major terror attack took place in the Baisaran Valley (often called "Mini Switzerland") near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack targeted a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 people (25 tourists and one local) and injuring approximately 20 others.
A suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, killing 11 people, including children, and injuring 53 others. The attack, attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army, targeted students, causing widespread grief and raising alarm over militant threats to civilians.