YEARENDER 2025: India's live music boom saw global artists choosing it as top concert venue in Asia

The year had a high-profile start. British band Coldplay performed multiple sold-out stadium shows in Mumbai in mid-January as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, drawing fans from across India and abroad and setting new benchmarks for live production scale in India. Later in the month, Cigarettes After Sex brought their X’s World Tour to India, performing in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, drawing strong attendance. At the end of January, Ed Sheeran began the India leg of his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour, starting in Pune and continuing through Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi, concluding in mid-February. This was one of the most extensive multi-city international tours ever undertaken in India. Around the same period, British rapper 21 Savage performed as part of the Indian Sneaker Festival in Gurugram.

