/Yearender 2025: From Maha Kumbh to RCB victory parade, India’s deadliest stampedes this year

India witnessed a succession of fatal crowd disasters in 2025, exposing stark weaknesses in public-event planning, crowd management as well as emergency readiness. The tragedies mentioned below, occurred across religious gatherings, transport hubs, political rallies and public celebrations, thus showing how vulnerable large crowds remain in high-pressure environments. Together, the incidents claimed more than a hundred lives within a single year.
A rally addressed by TVK president Vijay drew thousands onto congested roads, waiting since morning to hear from Vijay. After a prolonged delay, a sudden surge towards the leader’s convoy triggered India’s deadliest stampede of the year, killing 31 and injuring 58 others, according to ANI. as part of his State-wide political tour.
In the early hours, ahead of the 'amrit snan' on Mauni Amavasya, one of the holy period’s most crowded bathing days, a massive influx of pilgrims heading towards the Sangam caused barriers to collapse and triggered a deadly crush. Around 30 people were killed and at least 60 injured, with some reports indicating the possibility of higher casualties.
In February, a major stampede broke out at New Delhi railway station as an overcrowded footbridge between Platforms 14–15 saw sudden panic when passengers slipped on the stairs during peak rush. Confusion over platform announcements, reportedly exacerbated congestion. Eighteen people, including children, were killed and over a dozen injured. Most of these passengers were pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh.
Celebrations marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first IPL title drew an estimated three to five lakh people outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Overcrowding and inadequate control measures led to chaos, killing at least 11 people and injuring around 50. In the report submitted to the Karnataka HC, the state government pointed out and blamed the incident on serious lapses and mismanagement from the franchise.
On Ekadashi, a heavy surge of devotees using a narrow entry-exit path resulted in a crush. Although, the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the incident claimed the lives of eight people and a child. Survivors blamed inadequate planning and the absence of advance crowd-flow alerts.
Six devotees died and many were injured while rushing for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Tirumala hills, resulting in a stampede. Long waiting hours and the sudden opening of gates triggered a severe push-forward movement.
During the annual Rath Yatra, a sudden surge near the procession route resulted in a brief but devastating crush. At least three people lost their lives and around fifty sustained injuries. According to ANI, as the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra rolled out, the heavy rush led to chaos and overcrowding, which triggered the incident.