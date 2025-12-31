/YEARENDER 2025 | From Coldplay kiss cam video to Trump-Musk breakup to Erika-Vance hug: Biggest VIRAL controversies that rocked 2025

Published: Dec 31, 2025, 20:25 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 20:28 IST
10 Biggest VIRAL moments of 2025
From celebrity surprises to political fallouts, 2025 was shaped by viral moments that dominated the internet. From a Coldplay kiss-cam stir to the Trump–Elon Musk fallout and the Erika–JD Vance hug, quickly became memes and debates. These moments didn’t just trend; they reshaped narratives and fueled global conversations
Coldplay 'kiss cam' video
At a Coldplay concert in July 2025 in Massachusetts, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief Kristin Cabot's affair was exposed during the “kiss cam” segment. They awkwardly avoided the camera, prompting lead singer Chris Martin to quip from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” The clip spread rapidly across social media, becoming one of the year’s most talked-about viral moments.
Trump-Musk breakup
Trump and Musk had a massive fallout over a $5 trillion tax and spending bill after the tech mogul left the Department of Government Efficiancy (DOGE). When Trump in a press conference said that Musk knew about the bill since the very beginning, Musk called him a liar and said that the “big and ugly” bill would raise the national debt significantly. The fight turned ugly with both sides behaving like lovers who fell out of love
Trump-Zelensky White House feud
In February 2025, a high-profile meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House devolved into an extraordinary public "shouting match." From questioning Zelenskyy's dressing style, to saying that he is not grateful to Trump, it became an extraordinary spectacle
Mamdani's NY poll victory and meeting with Trump
In November 2025, Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist and former state assemblyman, won a historic victory in the New York City mayoral election, followed by a surprisingly cordial meeting with President Donald Trump. While Mamdani in his victory speech in a full Bollywood style asked Trump to “Put the volume up”, his camaraderie with the US president during his meeting broke the internet
Erika Kirk and JD Vance's hug
Recently, a hug between Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, became a major viral controversy. She defended the hug by stating that her "love language is touch"
Iran-Israel war
Sahar Imami, one of the most prominent anchors with the Iranian state television was praised widely on social media for returning to broadcast immediately after an Israeli strike on the studio last evening. The Israeli bomb hit the studios during the LIVE session. This was during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June
Epstein Files
In 2025, the release of the "Epstein Files"—a massive trove of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—became a major legal and political event in the United States. Following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, the Department of Justice (DOJ) began a rolling release of millions of pages of investigative records.
Louvre Heist
In October 2025, Paris was the site of a brazen daylight heist where thieves stole eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels valued at approximately €88 million ($102 million). As of late December 2025, the jewels remain missing, though several suspects have been charged.
Brigitte Macron viral slap controversy
In May 2025, a viral video sparked global controversy when it appeared to show French First Lady Brigitte Macron slapping or shoving President Emmanuel Macron in the face as they arrived in Vietnam.
Smirti-Palash breakup
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal officially confirmed the end of their relationship and the cancellation of their wedding. The split followed a series of public setbacks and widespread social media speculation.
India-Pakistan Asia Cup controversy
After India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final on September 28, the Indian team refused to accept the winner's trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is both the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as Pakistan's Interior Minister. Mohsin Naqvi then went away with the trophy stating that Pak Cricket Team won it.