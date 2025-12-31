/YEARENDER 2025 | From Coldplay kiss cam video to Trump-Musk breakup to Erika-Vance hug: Biggest VIRAL controversies that rocked 2025

Trump and Musk had a massive fallout over a $5 trillion tax and spending bill after the tech mogul left the Department of Government Efficiancy (DOGE). When Trump in a press conference said that Musk knew about the bill since the very beginning, Musk called him a liar and said that the “big and ugly” bill would raise the national debt significantly. The fight turned ugly with both sides behaving like lovers who fell out of love