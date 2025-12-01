/Yearender 2025: From Charlie Kirk to Miguel Uribe, the deadliest political killings that shook governments worldwide

Colombian senator and 2026 presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot on June 7 during a campaign rally at El Golfito Park in Bogotá’s Modelia district. Despite multiple surgeries, he died from his injuries on August 11. A 15-year-old boy was later sentenced to seven years in juvenile detention for the shooting. Turbay’s death significantly altered Colombia’s pre-election landscape and raised renewed concerns about political security in the country.

