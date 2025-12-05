While the MQ-9B STOL variant was first unveiled by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) in 2022, the year 2025 marked a significant milestone in its capability expansion. According to GA-ASI’s official website, the MQ-9B platform this year received a major enhancement with the introduction of an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) mission package, developed in collaboration with Saab. This new configuration which has been planned for demonstration in 2026, today positions the MQ-9B STOL as a more versatile asset for both land and naval forces.