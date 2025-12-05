While numerous weapon systems and advanced defence technologies were unveiled, here are the top five most significant systems revealed this year.
The year 2025 marked a major shift in global defence capability as several nations and manufacturers introduced systems that pushed the boundaries of interception, mobility, and battlefield integration. While numerous weapon systems and advanced defence technologies were unveiled, here are the top five most significant systems revealed this year.
Israel’s Iron Beam laser air-defence system was confirmed ready for deployment in 2025, following successful testing. According to the Times of Israel, the IDF will receive initial capability by December 30, 2025. Developed by Rafael, Iron Beam is a 100 kW-class high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS) which is capable of neutralising rockets, small caliber mortars, artillery, drones and short-range threats at near-zero cost per shot and minimal collateral damage. It operates at the speed of light, carries an effectively unlimited magazine, and integrates across multi-layered air-defence systems.
While the MQ-9B STOL variant was first unveiled by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) in 2022, the year 2025 marked a significant milestone in its capability expansion. According to GA-ASI’s official website, the MQ-9B platform this year received a major enhancement with the introduction of an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) mission package, developed in collaboration with Saab. This new configuration which has been planned for demonstration in 2026, today positions the MQ-9B STOL as a more versatile asset for both land and naval forces.
In October 2025 during Association of the United States Army (AUSA), Oshkosh Defence unveiled the Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles(FMAV). As detailed by Oshkosh Defence, the X-MAV is one of the variants of FMAV, which has been designed for long-range munitions under the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher-Heavy programme. Its autonomous-capable chassis supports heavy payloads and will be showcased carrying four Tomahawk missiles.
At the DSEI 2025, in London, General Dynamics Land Systems UK and Lockheed Martin introduced the next-generation AJAX Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The AJAX IFV complements the proven Ajax family of vehicles already in service with the British Army. According to General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS)-UK, the vehicle features an advanced uncrewed turret, enhanced lethality with increased survivability as well as full digital integration. AJAX IFV, which is built for NATO interoperability, reflects a modular, export-focused British capability.
On April 13, 2025, DRDO successfully demonstrated the Mk-II(A) Laser Directed-Energy Weapon. Through a post on X, DRDO shared that the system destroyed fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones, thus causing structural damage and disabling surveillance sensors, placing India among the few nations with high-power laser DEWs. The system tracked, targeted and neutralised threats using laser energy, offering a significant capability against drones and small projectiles.