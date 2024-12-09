Yearender 2024| From Dil-Luminati to Munjya: Top 7 Entertainment Highlights of 2024

This was the year for horror comedies. Top three films that earned the moolah, won praise from fans and critics alike, were horror comedies – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Munjya and Stree 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree were sequels and a part of well-established franchises, Munjya came as a welcome surprise for all. Munjya crosses Rs100 crores at the box office, and Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 crossed Rs 600 crores in worldwide collections. The last of the trio, Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a great run at the box office, more than Rs 375 crores.