Yearender 2024| From Dil-Luminati to Munjya: Top 7 Entertainment Highlights of 2024

Yearender 2024: From jamming and making reels on Vicky Kaushal’s song “Tauba Tauba” to ticket sales of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour in India, here are top 9 headlines that are worth taking a look at:
Diljit and Dil-Luminati mania
Is there anything that Diljit Dosanjh can’t do? The singer-turned-actor won hearts all over the world with his latest tour, the ‘Dil-luminati’ tour across countries including India. From vibing with fans to cracking jokes on stage, Diljit had his moments this year.
(Photograph:X)
Tauba Tauba
The song “Tauba Tauba” from Vicky Kaushal’s film took over our playlists, dance sessions and even weddings as people couldn’t stop swooning to the lyrics and vibe of the song.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Audio platforms weaving magic
This is the age of audio platforms. From audioshows to audiobooks, streamers that offered audio content saw a boom including Pocket FM’s much-loved audio series Secret Ameerzaada amassed an incredible 495.6 million plays and generating a staggering ₹100 crore in revenue! The story of Ahaan Raizada and Shanaya Gill resonated with fans.
(Photograph:X)
horror comedies of 2024
This was the year for horror comedies. Top three films that earned the moolah, won praise from fans and critics alike, were horror comedies – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Munjya and Stree 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree were sequels and a part of well-established franchises, Munjya came as a welcome surprise for all. Munjya crosses Rs100 crores at the box office, and Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 crossed Rs 600 crores in worldwide collections. The last of the trio, Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a great run at the box office, more than Rs 375 crores.
(Photograph:X)
Laapata Ladies
Laapataa Ladies going to Academy Awards feels like a personal win for every Indian. The fresh and unique yet simple and rooted drama was the sleeper hit of the year. Right from impressive performances of the entire cast, to the incredible direction of Kiran Rao, this film boasts of all the right elements to break international barriers.
(Photograph:X)
heeramandi
2024 was a big year for OTT, with noteworthy and hit shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Shalini Passi becoming the talk of the town. Netflix’s Kill emerged as a surprise hit, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand and opulent Heeramandi showcased a cinematic extravaganza that had viewers binge-watching in awe.
(Photograph:X)
Hanumankind
2024 was a year that gave us some unforgettable music, and at the forefront was Hanumankind, whose tracks struck a chord with fans globally. Tracks like “NO HOOK”, “Third World”, and “Everyday” turned into anthems that ruled playlists and became synonymous with the independent music revolution, while Bollywood gave us chartbusters like “Aaj Ki Raat”.