Yearender 2022: These are the highest grossing movies of this year - 'KGF 2', 'RRR' and more

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

2022 will definitely go down in the history. After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic halt, this year we got some of the most-awaited movies, but everything turned out to be a lot different and strange. While the year proved to be a dud for most of the Bollywood films, at the same time we saw the dominance of pan-Indian films across the country, which not only impressed the audience with their grand visuals but raked in millions too. The first half of this year was mostly dominated by Superstar Yash starrer 'KGF 2' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. At the same time, the Hindi film industry was struggling to get a single big hit - Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files' and Kartik Aryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiya' were the only two films that performed well at the theatre in the first half of this year. In the second part, the Hindi film industry kind of revived thanks to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2'. While this year South Indian films showed their prowess, here we have curated the highest-grossing films of this year.

brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' brought back Hindi-speaking audiences to the theatres. Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut, which introduced the world of Astras received rave reviews for its high CGI and VFX work, interesting cast, and big cameos. But the film was disappointing when it came to the plot. Still, the engaging VFX were enough to attract the audience. 'Brahmstra: Part One—Shiva' has raked in $54 million at the worldwide box office.

(Photograph: Others )

A still from 'The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir files' shattered all the post-pandemic box office records as it was released in theatres on March 14. The movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.



With $43 million (Rs 340.16 crore), the film is one of the highest Bollywood movies of this year, as of now.

(Photograph: Twitter )

KGF Chapter 2

The second instalment of actor Yash’s 'KGF', directed by Prashanth Neel, went on to become a blockbuster film. with the ensemble cast of Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and others, the film has turned into the highest-grosser of 2022. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, 'KGF 2' crossed over $1,169.71 globally.

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Kantara' poster

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' was another gem that we got from the Kannada film industry. The film, which told the story of Man vs Nature was released in October and become an instant hit. In just a month of its release, the film which was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, has raked in Rs 450 crore at the box office.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Vikram poster

Starring Ulaganayagan aka Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, 'Vikram' has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the veteran actor. Haasan's comeback movie opened up with mixed reviews from the critics but got staggering responses from the audience. The film grossed approximately $63 million (₹500 crores) at the worldwide box office.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

When every Hindi movie was getting flopped at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' become the biggest opener of the year and the movie's blockbuster run has helped Bollywood in terms of business. Anees Bazmi’s hilarious film become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 with an earning of ₹266.88 crores (US$33 million).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Still from 'Ponniyin Selvan' teaser

Mani Ratnam's historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', which was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, was quick to shatter all the box office records. The film with a stellar cast led by Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi, has raked in a whopping $63 million at the box office.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Drishyam 2 day 4 box office collection

Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2' starring Tabu and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles has been one of the most anticipated films that whole Bollywood and movie buffs were looking up to, especially due to the dark phase the Hindi film industry has seen this year. The mystery thriller was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and ever since its release, the film has been raking in big money at the box office. So far, the film has raked in Rs 200 crore at the box office.

(Photograph: Twitter )