Yearender 2022: Remembering the stars we’ve lost this year

| Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

This year, we have lost many stars who have left a huge void in the hearts of their millions of fans. From Indian veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at age of 92, to everyone's favourite actor Robbie Coltrane best known for playing 'Hagrid' in 'Harry Potter' film series. As this year is coming to an end, WION pays tribute to all the stars who are no longer with us.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was often referred to as 'Nightingale of India', left this world on February 6. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in 1929, Mangeshkar started her career as an actor, before she started singing. In her 80 years, long career Lata has sung over 30,000 songs in various languages and was one of the few singers who had given her voice to actresses from several generations.

(Photograph: PTI )

File image of Bappi Lahiri

‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri was another gem that we lost this year. the veteran singer-music composer passed away on February 15 at age of 69. Lahiri, who was famous for his gold chains, is known for introducing the disco in India in the 80s and 90s. Born as Alokesh Lahiri in the Bengali family, music was in his veins since both of his parents were classical singers. He got his first break at age of 21 with the Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and then there was no stepping back for him.

(Photograph: IANS )

KK

The sudden death of singer KK left the entire nation in shock. The popular Bollywood singer died after performing in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on May 31. Later in the autopsy report, it was revealed that "myocardial infarction" was the cause of the singer's death. Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, left a rich musical legacy behind him that will always be cherished by his millions of fans.

(Photograph: Others )

Latest development in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case

Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab on May 29. The incident has sent shock waves across the country and his fans are mourning his untimely demise. The singer, who was popularly known for his gangster raps, held a degree in electrical engineering. He gained interest in music during his college days and after completing his secondary education, he moved to Canada. Back in September 2019, he sparked controversy with his track ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’ which had a reference of 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago.

(Photograph: Instagram )

File image of Aaron Carter

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. Teen star turned rapper was found dead in a bathtub at his California home in the early hours of November 5.



The sudden death of a teen pop star has sent shockwaves around the world. He becomes known among teenagers as a teen pop star in the late 90s. He began performing at age of seven and after working with his brother Nick's group the Backstreet Boys, the rockstar released his first studio album that become an instant hit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Naomi Judd

US country music star Naomi Judd, half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, died at age 76 on April 31st. Judd died by suicide from a self-harm firearm wound. Naomi has been battling with mental health issues. Naomi and Wynonna Judd formed their famous duo in the late 1970s but got their big break in 1983. Over the course of their joint career, they had 14 number-one hits and won multiple music awards, including five Grammys. Some of the pair's most popular songs include 'Love Can Build A Bridge', 'Mama He's Crazy' and 'Girls' Night Out.'

(Photograph: Instagram )

Migos rapper Takeoff

The young starTakeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead early on November 1 in Houston, Texas. The famed rapper was killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 am. Takeoff was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Actor Robbie Coltrane 'Hagrid'

Everyones favourite Robbie Coltrane, well-known for playing Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' films, passed away peacefully on October 14 at the age of 72. Robbie has left a huge legacy behind him that will always be cherished by his millions of fans. Coltrane played the role of the giant half-man in all eight films in the Harry Potter series, spanning over a decade. The first film of the much-loved franchise was released in 2001 and the last was released in 2011.

(Photograph: Reuters )

File image of Gaspard Ulliel

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, passed away the age of only 37. He died following a ski accident in the Alps, French media.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Anne Heche

Hollywood actress Anne Heche passed away on August 16 after she was taken off the life-support system. Anne met with a tragic car accident in Los Angeles that left the actress with several injuries. She was 53 years old. Anne had made the mark in this industry with her incredible talent - rose to fame in the late 80s with her daily soap 'Another world'. However, she made the headlines for her affair with Ellen deGeneres and later for her memoir and her mental health illness and drug abuse.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Olivia Newton-John

Singer-actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at age of 73 on August 8 after a 30-year-old battle with breast cancer. Olivia has carved a niche in acting as well as singing. Olivia got her breakthrough in 1971 with her track 'If Not For You' penned by Bob Dylan. Later, she become a known face worldwide in 1978, when she starred in the musical film 'Grease'.

(Photograph: AFP )

Remembering Sidney Poitier: Trailblazing Black film star and activist

In the year 1963, Sidney Poitier, become the first black man to win an Academy Award (Oscar) for best actor, for his performance in 'Lilies Of The Field'. Poitier was also the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for 'The Defiant Ones' (1958). With his outstanding work in cinema and the historic win, he had opened doors for racial minorities in the cinema world, decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, passed away this year while he was on a tour in South America. His untimely death shook all his millions of fans

(Photograph: Twitter )