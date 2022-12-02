Yearender 2022: From Alia-Ranbir to Rihanna-Asap Rocky: Meet the new celebrity parents

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

2022 is coming to an end and out of many things, this year we show many famous celebrities embracing the new chapter of their life - parenthood - From Alia and Ranbir to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, take a look at new celebrities' parents.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents of a beautiful boy this year. The couple welcomed their first child on August 20th. Sonam and Anand have named their little bundle of joy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

This year belongs to Alia Bhatt. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress got married to Ranbir in April after dating for four long years and welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 7. The couple have named their little angle Raha. Sharing a first family photo, Bhatt wrote in the caption of her Instagram post: "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

This year also brought happiness to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's life. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 13 Bipasha and Karan have named their little princess Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little family got bigger. The fashion mogul Kylie gave birth to her second child, a boy in February this year. The 25-year-old is also doting mother of 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin

'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin have been blessed with a baby boy. The K-pop star welcomed their first child on November 27. The good news was announced via Son Ye Jin’s agency, MSteam Entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's life has gotten more beautiful ever since the couple has welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky

Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a boy in May this year. The couple has not announced the name of their little one, but recently the singer opened up about how her boy is doing now. "He is funny, he's happy, and he's fat!" she said laughingly during her chat with People magazine. "He's amazing. "It's a real cuddly stage right now."

