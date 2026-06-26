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  • /New Friday OTT releases (June 26, 2026): Little Brother, Agent Kim Reactivated, Blast- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (June 26, 2026): Little Brother, Agent Kim Reactivated, Blast- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:25 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 09:25 IST

Clear your schedules and grab the popcorn! The OTT releases this Friday are packed with amazing new titles. The streaming platforms are serving up everything from intense psychological thrillers to high-stakes action and chaotic comedies.

New Friday OTT releases (June 26, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (June 26, 2026)

Whether you are looking to dive into a gripping thriller, or looking for the utmost laugh-out-loud family content, or catching up on the latest seasons of your favourite returning dramas, there is something for every OTT subscriber. Scroll down to check the list.

Little Brother
2 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Little Brother

Where to watch: Netflix

The comedy movie features John Cena and Eric André. It revolves around a successful real estate agent named Rudd (John Cena), who sees his life turned upside down when his chaotic, eccentric younger brother named Marcus Pinchel (Eric André) suddenly reappears.

Notes from the Last Row
3 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Notes from the Last Row

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a Korean psychological thriller series that focuses on a grumpy, failed novelist named Heo Mun-oh. Struggling with insecurity and a hidden inferiority complex since childhood, his life takes a turn when he notices the extraordinary writing talent of a quiet student, Lee Kang, who sits in the very back row.

Perfect Family
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Perfect Family

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The family-driven series follows the dysfunctional Karkaria family, who reside in Janakpuri, Delhi. While they portray themselves as normal to the outer world, deep inside, the family is struggling with toxicity, societal pressures, and frustrations.

Agent Kim Reactivated
5 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Agent Kim Reactivated

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an action thriller that centres on manager Kim (So Ji-sub), a seemingly ordinary single father and savings bank employee. His quiet life shatters when his daughter is kidnapped, forcing him to unearth his buried, highly dangerous past as a black-ops operative.

The Bear Season 5
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Bear Season 5

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The fifth season focuses on an internationally acclaimed, award-winning chef, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who steps away from the fine-dining restaurant business to confront his deep-rooted trauma. As he departs, Sydney steps up to helm the kitchen.

Blast
7 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Blast

Where to watch: Netflix

Arjun Sarja's Tamil action thriller film began streaming on the OTT platform on June 25. The story revolves around Rajaram and his family as they battle a powerful crime syndicate and corporate greed to save their village and community.

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