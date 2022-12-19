Yearender 2022: Best OTT Performances Of The Year

2022 has been a challenging year for the Hindi entertainment industry. While some non-Hindi language films like ‘Kantara’, ‘RRR’ made big moolah and earned critical acclaim, big-ticket films with star power failed to create magic at the box office. Theatres thus suffered as audiences refused to accept mediocre content. In this, what emerged as a clear winner was diverse, rich content that OTT/ streaming platforms had to offer. Here’s our specially curated list of best performances on the digital space in 2022 in no particular order:

If we were to pinpoint on one actor that owned 2022 on the OTT space, it has to be Shefali Shah. The actor who has done ample work before making her debut on streamers, truly shined this year with her powerhouse performances in ‘Jalsa’, ‘Darlings’, Delhi Crime season 2’, ‘Humans’. The actor served us with amazing content one after another, hitting it right out of the park every time.

2022 was in every way Shefali’s year and she made sure everyone sat up and observed.



This year, we have seen some hits and some misses and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut ‘Qala’ is definitely the best we got to see. Tripti Dimri shined in this film. Looking the part as an aspiring singer from the 40s, she plays a demure girl who wants to make her own niche in a world dominated by men. She emotes the struggles of making on her own even when her mother is dead against her brilliantly in this psychological drama.



After his portrayal of a toxic husband opposite Taapsee Pannu in ‘Thappad’, Pavail Gulati gave a breakthrough performance in web show ‘Faadu’ as Abhay. Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher star in this story of greed and survival in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s show.



One of the most bankable actors that the industry has at the moment, Ajay Devgn made his move into the OTT space and what a way to welcome the star. He stunned his fans in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, Applause Entertainment’s adaptation of the British series ‘Luther’. We have seen him as a cop before but the show in its whole was fresh, had lots to offer and packed some amazing acting talents under one roof.

Abhishek Bachchan forayed on OTT by playing a psychotic character in ‘Breathe’ and later explored the medium with films like ‘Ludo’ and ‘Bob Biswas’, both of which he was appreciated for. The actor was back in the spotlight this year with ‘Dasvi’, a social comedy that won praise for its storyline, humour, performances and message. He also came back with his dual role in ‘Breathe’ season 2 as he plays a person with a bipolar disorder.



She is not new to the OTT space but she had a great time entertaining us this year. She returned as Rani Bharti in season 2 of the hit show ‘Maharani’, made some killer moves as femme fatale in ‘Monica O My darling’ and brought us a gripping story in the form of psychological drama show ‘Mithya’. Never one to confirm to defined structures, Huma keeps exploring new forms and the year 2022 proved she truly has a lot of potential.



Avinash finishes off the year on a high note with a great performance in recently released ‘Khakee The Bihar Chapter’ in which he plays the role of a dreadful ganglord Chandan Mahto. Based on the true story of a gangster, Avinash looked convincing as an antagonist on the show.



