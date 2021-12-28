Yearender 2021: Top 10 extreme weather events that shocked the world

Extreme weather events linked to global warming brought misery to billions around the world in 2021. From wildfires, heatwaves, flooding to cyclones, every country was affected.

According to UN climate panel, global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, saying that the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

The scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have warned that the deadly heatwaves, gargantuan hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe.

Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the report says, the average global temperature is likely to reach or cross the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold within 20 years.

Here's a recap of the natural calamities that struck the world this year.