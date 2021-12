Yearender 2021: The most noteworthy events in India

The year 2021 was a sequence of unexpected events for India's 1.3 billion people. The entire year was filled with life-changing and paradigm-shifting events, from the coronavirus to farmer protests, poll violence, Olympic gold, and economic turmoil. The news was dominated by pride, pandemics, protests, and political squabbles. As the year 2021 draws to a close, here is a recap of the most controversial events.

2021 Indian farmers' Republic Day violence

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting agricultural reforms descended on New Delhi's historic Red Fort on January 26 (India's Republic Day), breaking through barriers and battling with police.

Protesters scaled the historic monument's walls, raising a banner beside India's national flag.

Over 300 barriers were shattered, and 17 government cars were destroyed.

Many people, including farmer leaders, were outraged by this deed, which they described as an unfortunate incident.

(Photograph:Reuters)