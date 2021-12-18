Yearender 2021: How China created the 'perfect storm' in Taiwan

Amid escalating pressure with China, Taiwan last month deployed the first squadron of its most advanced F-16 fighters.

China's ambition

It has been a year of bitter confrontation between China and Taiwan with the Xi regime openly sending warplanes to the island nation in a bid to force Taipei to surrender to its wishes.

Taiwan has however stood firm amid China's overwhelming diplomatic and military force. President Tsai's regime has quietly turned the tables while talking to other governments and pushed Western governments to keep an eye on China.

This week, Lithuania recalled its current chief diplomat in China while asserting that it would operate the embassy remotely as relations between the two countries suffer over Taiwan.

Last month, China had downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and stopped issuing visas there in protest at Vilnius's decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name.

Beijing baulks at any official use of the word Taiwan lest it lends a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which China considers part of its territory.

(Photograph:AFP)