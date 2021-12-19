Yearender 2021: Gal Gadot to Scarlett Johansson: Meet the new celebrity moms

The pandemic affected years 2020 and 2021 has definitely been a year for celebrity babies! From Gal Gadot to Lisa Haydon, take a look at new celebrities mommies and their new life as a mom.
Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child, Daniella recently. The happy couple made the announcement on Instagram. They shared a family photo with everyone in the picture smiling at the camera and captioned it: “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired),” the Wonder Woman star posted in her Instagram caption. We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”
Gadot and Varsano are parents to Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lisa Haydon welcomed a third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. Lisa was blessed with a baby girl. While she did not make the announcement of the baby, a fan asked her about the baby and she commented, “she’s in my arms”.
In October 2016, Lisa married her boyfriend Dino Lalvani. The couple dated for almost a year before getting married. They welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017. They then had Leo in 2020.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Amber Heard surprised the world with her baby announcement, the 35-year-old actress confirmed the happy news that she had welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard.
By posting a picture on social media, she wrote, ''I'm so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of her and her daughter relaxing together. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. Ever since the birth, the couple has been quite low-key but have shared some glimpse of their little bundle of joy. The little one has been named Vamika, which is one of the names of Goddess Durga.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are now parents to a baby girl. The couple who married in 2018 also shares a two-year-old son together called Archie.
Prince Harry recently gushed over his daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor and revealed Lili‘s personality as very “chill”.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney reportedly welcomed their first child in November. Olivia gave birth to a son in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
The baby is Mulaney and Munn's first child. The couple began dating earlier this year after Mulaney's divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Freida Pinto and her husband, Cory Tran, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rumi-Ray, this year.
The actress, 37, announced the happy news on social media.
“Happy Birthday Dada Cory!” she wrote alongside a sweet snap of Tran, 34, with their baby.
“I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy,” she continued, adding that he has given a “sleep deprived Mama” a much-needed break. “you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly.”
'“Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”
(Photograph:Instagram)
Cardi B welcomed her second child with her husband Offset. In 2017, the couple started dating after the release of their collaboration 'Lick' and despite frequently denying relationship rumours, the couple secretly got married that September.
After a year, Cardi announced she is pregnant with her first child.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Scarlett Johansson and her comedian husband Colin Jost become parents to a baby boy in August this year. This is the couple's first child together.
Jost broke the news on Instagram, sharing that they named their new son Cosmo.
"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," he wrote.
(Photograph:AFP)