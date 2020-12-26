Yearender 2020: Joe Biden triumphs over Trump, road ahead will not be easy in 2021

Biden, an old-school Washington politician

Covid and a traumatic presidential election left the US reeling in 2020, but even with Donald Trump gone and Joe Biden promising to heal the nation there'll be no quick return to normal in 2021.

For many in the world's richest country, 2020 was the year that seemed never-ending -- an infinite series of horror movie sequels shaking the economy, politics and society itself.

Biden, an old-school Washington politician who believes in traditional US diplomacy and what he refers to as "decency," got elected on a promise to stop the chaos.

"It is time to turn the page," he said. Out goes the most attention seeking president imaginable, and in comes a mild-mannered leader who says he seeks "to lower the temperature."

The shift in mood at the White House after Inauguration Day on January 20 will be remarkable.

(Photograph:AFP)