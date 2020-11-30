Chadwick Boseman to Sean Connery: Hollywood stars we’ve lost in 2020

The most shocking death of 2020 was of Marvel star Chadwick Boseman. The 'Black Panther' actor died on August 28 at the age of 43. He had been battling colon cancer but never publicly disclosed his diagnosis.
Sean Connery
The first James Bond, Sean Connery, passed away on October 31, at the age of 90. Sean Connery played 007 in seven James Bond films: 'Dr No' (1962), 'From Russia with Love' (1963), 'Goldfinger' (1964), 'Thunderball' (1965) and 'You Only Live Twice' (1967), 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983).
Nick Cordero
Broadway star Nick Cordero died of coronavirus complications on 5th July. The actor was known for his roles in `Rock of Ages,` `Waitress,` `Bullets Over Broadway` and `A Bronx Tale The Musical,` and was battled with the deadly virus for several months.
Alex Trebek
'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek died on 8 November at the age of 80. The Canadian-born Trebek, in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer. Trebek, who was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced but witty banter and for his scholarly demeanor and scrupulous pronunciation, hosted more than 7,000 episodes of 'Jeopardy!'.
Kirk Douglas
One of the biggest losses that Hollywood incurred in 2020, legendary actor and one of the last superstars of Hollywood's golden age Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. In the career spanning over six decades and starred in more than 90 films including some classics like ‘Spartacus’ and ‘Ace in the Hole'.
Kelly Preston
John Travolta’s wife and actor Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old. Kelly starred in films like 'Twins' and 'Jerry Maguire'. The star, share three children with husband John.
Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera, who found fame playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee', died at the age of 33. The actor was gone missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son Josey.
Olivia de Havilland
'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died at the age of 104. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris. She was known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in the classic film, 'Gone with the Wind' (1939).
Earl Cameron
Earl Cameron, one of the first black stars to break colour bar in the British film industry in the 1950s, died at the age of 102. Cameron appeared in the 1951 hit 'Pool of London', which is Britain's first major film to feature an interracial relationship. He became popular in 'Dr Who' series.
Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in the 2016 sports drama 'Queen of Katwe', died at the age of 15. Waligwa was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, and her film family mobilised to get her treatment in India. She made a recovery a year later, but the tumour returned in 2019.