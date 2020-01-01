Yearender 2019: 'Joker' to 'Avenger: Endgame', the year of biggest blockbusters

Avengers: Endgame

‘They came, they saw, and they ruled’. As the Avengers assembled to defeat the mad titan Thanos, fans couldn't keep calm thronging to theatres in large numbers to see their favourite superheroes in action, one last time. The movie was released worldwide on April 26th and broke numerous box office records, earning $2.189 billion worldwide by the end of its second week.



'Avengers: Endgame' become the second-highest-grossing film of all time. But the mightiest superheroes didn’t stop here. They went to dethrone 'Avatar's' 10-year reign as the biggest movie in history. Made at a production budget of $356 million, this marvel juggernaut has earned around $2.79 billion. Now that's a fitting finale.

(Photograph:Twitter)