Yearender 2019: The big Bollywood debuts of this year

Every year Bollywood introduces new actors to the world. 2019 was no different. The year saw impressive acting debuts and some whose debut films sank without a trace. Some of them have already become bonafide stars while the rest are still struggling to create an impact. Here's a look at all the debuts in Bollywood in 2019.
When it comes to debut actors of the year 2019, Ananya Panday is always on the top of the list. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday was seen donning the role of a school-girl in the sequel of `Student of the Year` franchise. She was also seen in Kartik Aryan-starrer major hit `Pati Patni Aur Woh`.
Holding your own in front of Salman Khan is not easy but newcomer Saiee Manjrekar managed to do just that in Prabhudeva's 'Dabangg 3' where she played Chulbul Panday's love interest. Daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Majrekar impressed one and all with her perfoamnce in the film.
King of comedy Javed Jaffrey`s son Meezaan was also one of the most talked-about debutants of the year as he debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. The actor played the role of a goon in the film `Malaal` which also the debut of Bhansali`s niece Sharmin Segal
