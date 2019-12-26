Yearender 2019: The big Bollywood debuts of this year

Every year Bollywood introduces new actors to the world. 2019 was no different. The year saw impressive acting debuts and some whose debut films sank without a trace. Some of them have already become bonafide stars while the rest are still struggling to create an impact. Here's a look at all the debuts in Bollywood in 2019.  
 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

One of the most special finds of this year was Siddhant Chaturvedi. Delivering an absolutely memorable performance in 'Gully Boy', he found instant stardom for his performance as MC Sher. 
 

Ananya Panday

When it comes to debut actors of the year 2019, Ananya Panday is always on the top of the list. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday was seen donning the role of a school-girl in the sequel of `Student of the Year` franchise. She was also seen in Kartik Aryan-starrer major hit `Pati Patni Aur Woh`.
 

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is another debutant actor who shared her debut film with Ananya Panday as the two were seen spilling glamour in `Student of the Year 2`. Sutaria was later seen in Milap Zaveri`s `Marjaavaan` along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Abhimanyu Dassani

Choosing a unique film like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' for his debut, Abhimanyu Dassani displayed exemplary skill in every shot proving he is an actor driven by content and story.
 

Saiee Manjrekar

Holding your own in front of Salman Khan is not easy but newcomer Saiee Manjrekar managed to do just that in Prabhudeva's 'Dabangg 3' where she played Chulbul Panday's love interest. Daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Majrekar impressed one and all with her perfoamnce in the film. 

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa played the psycho rapist in 'Mardaani 2' and managed to hold his own in front of powerhouse of talent, Rani Mukherjee. Jethwa's role was not easy but the young actor's performance surely ran a chill down everyone's spine. 
 

Mizan and Sharmin Segal

King of comedy Javed Jaffrey`s son Meezaan was also one of the most talked-about debutants of the year as he debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. The actor played the role of a goon in the film `Malaal` which also the debut of Bhansali`s niece Sharmin Segal
 

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba

Sunny Deol's son was another star kid who got his break in the cinema this year. The actor was seen opposite another debutant Sahher Bambba in the film `Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas`. 
 

Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan's Notebook` introduced two newcomers to the film industry this year. Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and another actor Zaheer Iqbal were introduced in lead roles.
 

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Vardhaan Puri

With Amrish Puri as his grandfather, Vardhaan has acting in DNA. His debut film 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' allowed him to showcase his talent along with co-star and debutant Shivaleeka Oberoi.

