/Year-Ender 2025: Top 7 scientific discoveries that shook the world

The ALICE collaboration at CERN declared the first quantitative measurements of nuclear transmutation from lead to gold in ultra‑peripheral heavy‑ion collisions. When two lead‑208 nuclei pass close without touching, intense electromagnetic fields can knock out three protons, forming gold‑205 or gold‑203 nuclei. ALICE found the LHC can briefly create gold at peak rates of about 89,000 nuclei per second, albeit for fractions of a second before they fragment on beam‑line hardware. The result is scientifically important “modern alchemy”, improving understanding of photon‑induced reactions and nuclear structure, not a practical way to manufacture gold.