/Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 defence equipment India acquired from other countries

India bolstered its defence in 2025 with major acquisitions including ₹63,000 crore Rafale jets, Apache helicopters, and Israeli missiles. Su-57 stealth fighters remain under evaluation but not yet acquired.
India officially signed a Rs 63,000 crore ($7.6 billion) deal with France on April 28, 2025, to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets. The order consists of 22 single-seaters and 4 twin-seat trainers. These jets are specifically designed to operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, with the first deliveries expected to begin by 2028.
The Indian Army successfully completed its induction of Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in December 2025. The final batch of three helicopters arrived on December 16, completing the six-unit order under a $600 million deal. These "tanks in the air" are now fully operational with the 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Jodhpur to secure the western borders.
India’s Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, now locally named 'Sudarshan', saw significant operational deployment in 2025. While three regiments are already active, Russia confirmed in mid-2025 that the remaining two regiments will be delivered by 2026-2027. The system remains India's most powerful long-range interceptor against enemy aircraft and missiles.
Throughout 2025, Russia pushed its offer for the Su-57E 5th-generation stealth fighter to India, promising a full transfer of technology and source code. However, as of December 2025, India has not signed a formal contract. The jet remains under intense evaluation as India balances this offer against its own indigenous stealth fighter program (AMCA).
In late 2025, India and Israel expanded their partnership to begin local production of the advanced Air-LORA long-range missiles. These quasi-ballistic missiles have a range of 400 kilometres and will be integrated into the Indian Air Force's fighter fleet.