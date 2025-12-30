LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 defence equipment India acquired from other countries

Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 defence equipment India acquired from other countries

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 15:36 IST

India bolstered its defence in 2025 with major acquisitions including ₹63,000 crore Rafale jets, Apache helicopters, and Israeli missiles. Su-57 stealth fighters remain under evaluation but not yet acquired.

Rafale-Marine Jets - The Navy's New Wings
1 / 5
(Photograph: Dassault Aviation)

Rafale-Marine Jets - The Navy's New Wings

India officially signed a Rs 63,000 crore ($7.6 billion) deal with France on April 28, 2025, to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets. The order consists of 22 single-seaters and 4 twin-seat trainers. These jets are specifically designed to operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, with the first deliveries expected to begin by 2028.

Apache Attack Helicopters - Indian Army’s Fleet Complete
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Apache Attack Helicopters - Indian Army’s Fleet Complete

The Indian Army successfully completed its induction of Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in December 2025. The final batch of three helicopters arrived on December 16, completing the six-unit order under a $600 million deal. These "tanks in the air" are now fully operational with the 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Jodhpur to secure the western borders.

S-400 'Sudarshan' - India’s Strategic Sky Shield
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

S-400 'Sudarshan' - India’s Strategic Sky Shield

India’s Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, now locally named 'Sudarshan', saw significant operational deployment in 2025. While three regiments are already active, Russia confirmed in mid-2025 that the remaining two regiments will be delivered by 2026-2027. The system remains India's most powerful long-range interceptor against enemy aircraft and missiles.

Su-57 Stealth Fighters - Evaluation Ongoing
4 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Su-57 Stealth Fighters - Evaluation Ongoing

Throughout 2025, Russia pushed its offer for the Su-57E 5th-generation stealth fighter to India, promising a full transfer of technology and source code. However, as of December 2025, India has not signed a formal contract. The jet remains under intense evaluation as India balances this offer against its own indigenous stealth fighter program (AMCA).

Air-LORA Missiles - New Long-Range Strike Power
5 / 5
(Photograph: Canva)

Air-LORA Missiles - New Long-Range Strike Power

In late 2025, India and Israel expanded their partnership to begin local production of the advanced Air-LORA long-range missiles. These quasi-ballistic missiles have a range of 400 kilometres and will be integrated into the Indian Air Force's fighter fleet.

Trending Photo

Who has Played Most ODI Matches in 2025? No Indian, check full list
5

Who has Played Most ODI Matches in 2025? No Indian, check full list

Meet 5 Players to Register Most Ducks in Tests in 2025, two Indians on the list
5

Meet 5 Players to Register Most Ducks in Tests in 2025, two Indians on the list

From Goa to Manali: 7 best places in India to welcome New Year 2026
8

From Goa to Manali: 7 best places in India to welcome New Year 2026

5 batters with most runs in WPL history: 2 batters from Mumbai Indians feature, check who?
5

5 batters with most runs in WPL history: 2 batters from Mumbai Indians feature, check who?

From Smriti Mandhana to Jemimah Rodrigues: Meet the top 5 run-getters in WODIs in 2025
5

From Smriti Mandhana to Jemimah Rodrigues: Meet the top 5 run-getters in WODIs in 2025