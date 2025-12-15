/Year-Ender 2025: Top 10 stock market surges and crashes that shook investors this year

Indian stock markets saw extreme swings in 2025. From the biggest single-day crash to sharp rallies driven by the Budget, RBI rate cuts and FII flows, Sensex and Nifty stayed volatile but resilient, ending the year in gains despite heavy foreign selling.
India's stock market suffered its biggest single-day crash since 2004. Sensex lost 5,931 points or 8.5 per cent whilst Nifty fell 6.5 percent on June 4, 2025. Foreign investors panicked, selling mid and small-cap stocks heavily.
From September 2024 peak to March 2025 low, Sensex declined 11.79 per cent, losing over 10,000 points. Nifty 50 index fell 13 per cent during this prolonged correction phase. Rs 1 trillion of market capitalisation evaporated as FIIs withdrew Rs 2.18 lakh crore. Domestic mutual funds absorbed only part of the selling pressure.
Sensex crashed nearly 800 points intraday on August 26, 2025 closing at 80,854 whilst Nifty broke below critical 24,750 support. Global volatility and FII selling triggered the sharp decline. Midcap and smallcap indices fell 3-5 per cent, showing broad market participation. Investor panic reached peak levels during this session.
Foreign institutional investors pulled out record Rs 2.18 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2025 citing high valuations. Domestic institutional investors countered by buying Rs 3.5 lakh crore led by mutual funds. Retail investors remained net sellers during panic phases. This tug-of-war defined market direction throughout the year.
Union Budget 2025 triggered strongest monthly rally with Nifty gaining 15 per cent whilst Sensex rose 12 per cent in July. Infrastructure spending boost and tax relief measures sparked buying frenzy. PSU banks surged 25 per cent whilst defence stocks gained 30 per cent during the rally. Domestic investors led the recovery phase strongly.
RBI's surprise 50 basis points repo rate cut in October 2025 triggered two-day rally with Nifty gaining 4.2 per cent. Bank Nifty index surged 8.5 per cent as banking stocks led recovery. Rate-sensitive realty and auto sectors gained 10-12 per cent. Bond yields fell sharply supporting equity valuations.
After seven months of net selling, FIIs bought Rs 45,000 crore worth of Indian stocks in one week during November 2025. Midcap and smallcap indices surged 5-7 per cent on the buying. Domestic mutual funds added another Rs 25,000 crore during same period. Market capitalisation jumped Rs 15 lakh crore in days.
PSU banking stocks crashed 25 per cent from July 2025 peaks to October lows due to asset quality concerns. SBI, PNB and other public sector banks lost significant ground. Nifty PSU Bank index breached key supports at 5,200 level. Private banks outperformed during this sector-specific decline significantly.
Sensex rallied over 5,000 points from November lows whilst Nifty gained 8 per cent by mid-December 2025. IT stocks led recovery with TCS and Infosys adding Rs 60,000 crore combined market value. Domestic mutual fund SIP inflows hit record Rs 25,000 crore monthly. FIIs turned marginal buyers supporting momentum.
Despite multiple 20 per cent corrections, Nifty 50 ended 2025 up 12 per cent from January levels. Midcap index gained 18 per cent whilst smallcap rose 22 per cent, showing broad participation. Domestic savings rate hit record levels with Rs 3 lakh crore mutual fund inflows. FIIs net sold Rs 1.5 lakh crore, but markets remained resilient.